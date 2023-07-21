Jalapeño is looking for his forever home
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Jalapeño, a 10-week-old kitten looking for his forever home.
The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.