Knox County crash leaves one dead

KNOX COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning claimed the life of a Benjamin man.

According to the Texas Department of Public Transportation, around 6:00 a.m. a vehicle was driving east on US 82 at a ‘high rate of speed’ when another vehicle being driven by Benjamin Candido, 72, pulled out of a private driveway onto eastbound US 82 in front of the other vehicle.

The driver of the other car reported Candido’s vehicle was being driven without lights. That driver was unable to control the speed of his vehicle and crashed into the back of Candido’s vehicle. Both vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed, according to DPS.

Candido was not able to get out of his vehicle. He was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace, Pam Oliver. The other driver was not injured. The crash is under investigation.

