Line dancing the night away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s nothing more Texan than line dancing.

Wichita Falls recreation center instructor Danna Holub has been teaching line dancing for five years to people who just want to find ways to get active and have some fun.

In each class Holub teaches common moves needed for line dancing like the rocking chair and heel switches.

During her time as an instructor she has seen her students gain more confidence.

Another huge part of line dancing is the music which Holub says she sees plays a huge part when she’s teaching kids during the summer camps.

“The kids come alive when they hear the music,” said Holub. “Stimulates them so much. They just want to dance. They automatically start dancing. Before you even have to teach them anything. I think a lot of us were just born with it already and those little babies show it.”

To learn more about the line dancing classes and other classes offered at the recreation center, check out it’s website.

