Lubbock murder suspect arrested in Arlington

WFPD assisted with the search
Lubbock murder suspect arrested in Arlington(Lubbock Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KAUZ) - Antoine Manahan, a suspect in the death of Chad Reed, was caught by police in Arlington Thursday night.

On Tuesday, officials with the Lubbock Police Department contacted media partners across the state, including News Channel 6, to help with the search for Manahan.

On July 11, officers responded to reports of gunshots and located the victim inside the house in Lubbock. An arrest warrant for Manahan was issued the next day.

According to the Lubbock PD, investigators with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, the Lubbock TAG office, and the Grand Prairie Police Department assisted in catching Manahan.

Avery White, 22, was also taken into custody and charged with murder concerning Reed’s death.

