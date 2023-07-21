Email City Guide
Nice Weather for Saturday

Saturday’s weather will be comfortably warm, followed by a return to triple digits by next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will drop into the 60s tonight with a continued breeze out of the northeast behind a cool front. There are some storms west of us, but they will run into our nice are and die off before reaching Texoma. Saturday starts out nice, but the afternoon will be a bit warm with most highs in the middle 90s, but humidity levels should be comfortable. We’ll drop back into the 60s tomorrow night before we see a return of highs up close to 100 on Sunday. There may be a very small rain chances on Sunday, but most of the forecast is dry.

