Operation Slow Down hits Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Operation Slow Down is being implemented in Wichita Falls to help enforce speed limits throughout the city.

13 of the 34 fatal crashes that have happened in Wichita Falls this year were the result of someone speeding.

Operation Slow Down is funded by a grant from the state to help combat this growing problem. According to TxDot, 1/3 of traffic deaths were the result of someone speeding.

“These are going to be officers that are not working on their regular duty hours” Wichita Falls Police Department, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

“They are being paid from the grant that is given by the state to go out and enforce these speed limit laws” Sgt. Eipper said.

The grant gives the city a stronger presence on the roadways to better enforce traffic laws and limit incidents.

“We’re not out there to be party poopers” Wichita Falls Police Department, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

“We’re out there to keep the roads safe. We want our citizens to be safe because we greatly love and care about them. Sometimes, we just have to get out there and enforce that to make sure we are all obeying the law” Sgt. Eipper said.

The campaign takes place in July and focuses on those who are out on the roadways during the summer.

Officer Chris Cozart of WFPD says during the summer, people speed, and there is no real explanation for why. However, he says one keep factor plays a huge role in increased speeding violations in the area.

“People on their cellphones” WFPD Traffic Patrolmen, Chris Cozart said.

“It’s such a big distraction, just about every car that you are around somebody is messing with a phone or texting or something like that” Officer Cozart said.

WFPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper urges those traveling throughout the city to adhere to the speed limits or risk getting a ticket.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.