Sammy Worthy pleads guilty to murder charge

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sammy Worthy IV pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault in the 78th District Court on Friday morning.

Worthy was sentenced to 25 years for murder and 10 years for aggravated robbery which will be served concurrently.

Worthy was given two years and 10 months credit for the time he has served in the Wichita County Jail.

Worthy’s murder charge is in relation to the death of Jason Baum, who was killed on June 11, 2020.

Both Martez Vrana and Dimonique McKinney were also charged in this murder case. Vrana was sentenced to life without parole on June 2022, and Mckinney took a plea deal on March 31 and was sentenced to 50 years.

Court documents said Vrana was with Worthy and McKinney near the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive to break into a house, while Baum was driving his vehicle into a nearby alley. McKinney allegedly approached Baum, tried to rob him, and then shot him. The three reportedly ran back down the alley to a car driven by Vrana.

After getting back to the car, McKinney told Vrana the reason he shot Baum was because he reached for his waistband during the robbery, and that people don’t carry money in their waistband, according to court documents.

