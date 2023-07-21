TxDOT set to begin construction on Southwest Pkwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is set to begin on Wichita Falls’ busiest road, Southwest Pkwy. is getting some upgrades.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to mill the top layer of pavement on Southwest Pkwy. to replace it with a new stone matrix asphalt (SMA) surface.

It’s sturdier and lasts longer, with Southwest Pkwy. being a heavily travelled road it should help keep the need for maintenance on the road down.

Most of the construction is going to take place from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am, so normal day time traffic won’t see as much of an impact.

“We’re going to do that heavy work of milling up the road and repaving at night, and so about 8:00pm at night until 7:00am in the morning those crews will be working because they need to close down the road to just one lane, so if they’re working on west bound, west bound traffic is going to be down to just one lane,” TxDOT public information officer, Adèle Lewis said.

Work done during the day will be on repairing curbs, gutters and sidewalks and will reduce traffic to two lanes.

The entire stretch from Barnett rd. to the Jacksboro hwy. overpass is going to cost roughly $5.5 million.

The project is set to begin Sunday, July 23. and expected to last 10 weeks.

Officials urge drivers to use extreme caution while driving through the work zone even if you don’t see construction crews.

