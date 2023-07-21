United Supermarket kicks off Project Back to School supply drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarket and Market Street have partnered with Project Back to School and launched the annual supply drive fundraiser, an annual campaign from now until Aug. 1.

Shoppers can donate when they check out at the grocery stores by either choosing a dollar amount, or even just rounding up their change to the next dollar.

“If they want to donate a dollar, two dollars, or whatever amount they want to... or build it up from change, round it up, they’re able to do that and help us with that. All the proceeds will go to this back to school project, just for our schools here in town,” United Supermarket store director, Mitchell Veitenheimer said.

United and Market Street’s program allows anyone to donate money directly to Project Back to School, rather than buying and dropping off physical school supplies.

The annual drive helps families in Wichita Falls get the school supplies they might not be able to get otherwise.

This year’s roundup event will be held at the MPEC from 9:00am to noon on Aug. 5.

“We put together a ton of backpacks filled with school supply kits filled for every grade for students that are enrolled in Wichita Falls ISD and City View ISD, and we also provide health screenings and a bunch of resources for children and families in the community,” Project Back to School coordinator, Lillian Harris said.

Harris said the fundraiser helps 6,000 students in the WFISD and CVISD area every year.

