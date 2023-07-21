Email City Guide
WFPD: Lucas Ave. shooting suspect claims self-defense

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released more information about a shooting late Thursday night on Lucas Ave.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lucas and Hines to investigate a shooting around 10:41 p.m. They found an 18-year-old on the porch of a home in the 1600 block of Lucas Avenue. He had been shot in the leg.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for surgery.

WFPD officials said the suspect, described in a press release as a 36-year-old man, told detectives at the scene that he shot the victim. The suspect said he was acting in self-defense, according to police.

The suspect also handed over the gun he used to shoot the victim. Officials said after considering the testimony of the suspect and the evidence on the scene, the suspect was not arrested.

However, the investigation is ongoing.

