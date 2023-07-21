Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD and WCSO respond to wreck near Missile Road

Wreck near Missile Road
Wreck near Missile Road(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a wreck near Missile Road and Central Freeway.

Our crews on the scene said there was one passenger in the vehicle.

Officials at the scene said the driver was responsive, and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The driver lost control of his vehicle on the freeway and ran off the road.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFPD investigating active crime scene at Hawes Avenue
WFPD investigating active crime scene at Hawes Avenue
Operation Slow Down is being implemented in Wichita Falls to help enforce speed limits...
Operation Slow Down hits Wichita Falls
Operation Slow Down is being implemented in Wichita Falls to help enforce speed limits...
Operation Slow Down hits Wichita Falls
Café Con Leche holds graduation celebration for college prep program
Café Con Leche holds graduation celebration for college prep program