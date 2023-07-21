WFPD and WCSO respond to wreck near Missile Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a wreck near Missile Road and Central Freeway.

Our crews on the scene said there was one passenger in the vehicle.

Officials at the scene said the driver was responsive, and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The driver lost control of his vehicle on the freeway and ran off the road.

