Burkburnett man charged for child sex crimes

22-year-old Evan Cantrell
22-year-old Evan Cantrell(Wichita County Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - 22-year-old Evan Cantrell was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, July 19, in relation to a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

A report with the WFPD was filed by the 6-year-old victim’s mother after the victim told her grandmother about the assault.

Court documents said that the assault happened in late May because the victim recalled the assault happened on her birthday.

During an interview with the victim’s grandmother, Officers were told that Cantrell was helping the victim practice her sight words, and once they were done, Cantrell asked the victim to snuggle with him in her bed, where he proceeded to assault her.

The victim’s grandmother told investigators that her granddaughter has never lied to her in the past and since the alleged assault, she has been withdrawn even though she had always been very social.

Investigators said the victim recalled the assault during a forensic interview with Patsy’s House. The victim’s mother said Cantrell was at her house because she was in a relationship with his brother, according to court documents.

WFPD officers said the girl’s account of events that day remained consistent, according to court documents.

Cantrell is being held on a $100,000 bond.

