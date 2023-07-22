Crime of the Week: Shooting on Lucas Avenue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An overnight shooting on Lucas Avenue sent one man to the hospital and although officers have a self-confessed suspect, no arrests have been made.

WFPD officers working the scene last night said a man approached them and confessed to the shooting but as you’ll hear, that suspect claimed he was acting in self-defense

“Our officers responded to about 10:41 p.m. out to the intersection of Hynes and Lucas to investigate a shooting,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

“Probably not gonna be life-threatening injuries although he was eventually transported down to a hospital in the metroplex for surgery,” Sgt. Eipper said. “This was a situation where our other person involved our suspect came to the scene while the officers and investigators are still investigating and told the officers that he was the one that was involved he was the one that shot the victim.”

The suspect was not arrested though, that’s because although he had shot the teen, it was in self-defense.

“So he explained all that and gave the firearm that he used in the shooting and the detectives that were there thought the evidence and the testimony matched so he was released for now and the investigation is ongoing> Sgt. Eipper said.

WFPD wants to remind everyone that the individuals knew each other and that this was an isolated incident and our citizens are in no danger.

