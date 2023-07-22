Falls Town Courts hosts City Tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This weekend Falls Town Courts is hosting the City Tournament.

This is the first time in a few years the city tournament has high turnout with 101 entries. The tournament includes adults and juniors in singles and doubles.

Falls town tennis pro Michael Turner said tournaments like this are important especially if you want to improve as a player.

“I always relate it to being in school,” said Turner. “You can’t just take classes you have to take tests. Matches are similar to that. You go out and test the skills that you’ve learned. It’s important to compete instead of just hit tennis balls. That makes you a tennis player to play a tennis match.”

Falls Town Court will be hosting a tournament in October to learn more head over to the company’s Facebook page.

