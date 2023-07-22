Structure and grass fires across Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several incidents of fires took place across Wichita Falls on Old Burk Rd. and Airport Dr.

According to captain Tracy Peterson of the Wichita Falls Fire Department, an abandon trailer house caught fire, which lead to a grass fire on the North side of Old Burk Rd.

Firefighters also battled two grass fires south of Old Burk Rd. those fires occurred near the railroad tracks.

Officials do not believe the train caused the grass fires at this moment.

These were three separate incidents that are all contained at this time and are now under control.

Officials are investigating the causes of the three fires.

