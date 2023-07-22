Water restrictions being enforced for Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After several days of triple-digit heat temperatures and little rainfall, city officials are starting to enforce drought restriction plans.

Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead both combined to reach under the 65% mark which triggered stage 1 of drought restrictions.

Stage 1 looks to focus on irrigation systems and cutting back 5% of water usage currently.

Residents who don’t comply with the restriction rules will be fined.

“They are writing citations for infractions or violations of our drought ordinance,” Cypress Water Treatment Plant Utilities Operation Manager, Daniel Nix said.

“The fines for these citations go up very quickly, so the first offense is $25 plus your $76 court cost so you get a first violation it’s going to cost you one hundred and one dollars,” Nix said.

Fines rise after the first offense with the second being $500 and if you make it to a sixth one, it could be $2000.

City officials say these fines are in place to bring attention to how serious conserving water is.

Many people have irrigation systems and don’t properly use them.

“Most commonly, broken sprinkler heads are the culprit” Murphy Lawn and Landscaping Owner, Shane Murphy said.

“Sprinkler heads get old over time and do break on their own or lawn mowers that hit them and knock them off. Those are generally the main source of excess water usage” Murphy said.

Both guys recommend that homeowners get their irrigation systems checked yearly and allow professionals to show you exactly how they work.

