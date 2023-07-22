Email City Guide
WF business encourages community to reduce plastic waste

By Brayel Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls business owner is putting the phrase “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” into practice as a business model.

Reducing plastic waste-- that is the mission of small business owner Kacie Scherler. Her store Re:Suppy shows how the community can live a “low waste lifestyle”.

“Caring about our planet is something we all can get behind”, said Scherler. “,Regardless of our background and our values and where we come from; we’ve all be given this beautiful gift of living on this planet for a short period of time. And I really do think these small decisions that we make as consumers can make a large impact in the long run.” She said.

Her customers bring in empty containers to restock their favorite products. Since opening Scherler said the company has been able to save more thank 20,000 plastic bottles.

Wichita Falls Director of Public Works Teresa Rose said the attempt to refine plastic is costly to the city.

“Reduce the use of plastic.” She said. Its such an expense, and actually I would say worse for the environment for us to try and transport those plastics to a market that can use them.” Rose explained.

Scherler said making small changes like refilling things like spice jars or shampoo bottles is reducing waste -- which makes all the difference.

”We encourage people to use what’s already sitting in their cabinets. Everything from an old mason jar to a spaghetti jar , your old detergent bottle whatever you have bring it in. Bring it in refill it it makes it fun for the whole community.

