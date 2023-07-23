42nd annual Ranch Roundup held at Kay Yaeger Coliseum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday, July 22 is day two of the 42nd annual Texas Ranch Roundup held at Kay Yaeger Coliseum, and always held on the third weekend of July.

There‘s something for everyone at the round up, from shopping at the trade show to watching the rodeo.

This is a chance for anyone to learn a little bit about the cowboy way of life.

Last year’s top hand winner, Clint Jones, shares his thoughts on attending the round up for over eleven years.

“It’s neat to see all the little guys, that have grown up now. My kid use to run around this thing in diaper in here. My youngest son gets to rodeo with me, that’s a blessing in itself. You know, you see all these other guys come up, you see guys that you use to run with in bronc riding, that are now doing the other end of things. It’s good to see watch everything go... the way it’s suppose to go,” Jones said.

Over the 42 years of the roundup over $3.85 million have been raised for charity.

