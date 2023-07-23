Hot and Dry Conditions this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been a warmer day today across Texoma when compared to yesterday, but still not bad! However, the heat is about to crank back up starting tomorrow. Starting tomorrow, high temperatures will be above 100 degrees every day. Along with the heat will be dry conditions, thus worsening our current drought conditions. Sunshine will also dominate the upcoming week and into the weekend. As of now, the hottest day of the week looks to be Wednesday with a forecasted high of 108 degrees. Thursday has the chance for a pop-up shower or two, but that’s the only rain chance we have for the upcoming week. Besides that, hot and sunny for the foreseeable future!

