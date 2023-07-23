Email City Guide
Hot and Dry Conditions this Week

Every day will feature a high above 100 degrees
Each day will feature highs above 100 degrees along with dry conditions.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been a warmer day today across Texoma when compared to yesterday, but still not bad! However, the heat is about to crank back up starting tomorrow. Starting tomorrow, high temperatures will be above 100 degrees every day. Along with the heat will be dry conditions, thus worsening our current drought conditions. Sunshine will also dominate the upcoming week and into the weekend. As of now, the hottest day of the week looks to be Wednesday with a forecasted high of 108 degrees. Thursday has the chance for a pop-up shower or two, but that’s the only rain chance we have for the upcoming week. Besides that, hot and sunny for the foreseeable future!

