Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Human remains found in luggage at Texas ranch

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are...
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are unclear, as well as how long the body was in the field.(Source: KSAT via CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found inside a piece of luggage at a rural Texas ranch.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday for a suspicious package that was found by people feeding animals on the property.

Human remains were found inside a piece of luggage, described as a duffel bag or suitcase. Investigators say the identity and gender of the person whose remains were found are unclear.

Sheriff Javier Salazar also says they don’t know how long the body was in the field and that the cause and manner of death remain unknown.

“While the first inclination, of course, is to assume that it’s a homicide scene, at this point, all we know is that we’ve got partial human remains out here. We won’t be able to determine cause of death, manner of death or the identity of the victim for some time,” Salazar said.

He said they were applying for a search warrant to finish processing the scene.

“At this point, it’s just too early to tell if the person was killed here or if they were brought here in that piece of luggage and then dumped here,” Salazar said.

The property owners are out of town, but investigators say they are cooperating.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of...
School board in Missouri revokes anti-racism resolution issued after George Floyd killing
“It’s neat to see all the little guys, that have grown up now."
42nd annual Ranch Roundup held at Kay Yaeger Coliseum
"it brings me much joy to the smiles on people’s faces when we’re here handing out watermelon"
Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association holds annual watermelon festival
Police say the suspect used a 12-inch butcher knife in the stabbings, which left three women...
Man suspected of stabbing 4 at random shot to death by police