Nice Night Tonight, Similar Day Tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been a beautiful day across Texoma today! The air has been dry and the heat wasn’t terrible today as we were able to stay below 100 degrees. Tonight will be a wonderful night as we will have clear skies tonight and along with an overnight low a few degrees below 70. Tomorrow we start to heat up again, but we should be able to stay below 100 degrees. Much like today, we will have plenty of sunshine across Texoma tomorrow. After the weekend, temperatures once again look to crank back up. Every single day will feature a high above 100 degrees, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking to be the hottest days of the week. Thursday and Friday will bring in some extra clouds to help moderate temperatures, but it won’t be much help. Next weekend looks to be a hot one!

