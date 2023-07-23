Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association holds annual watermelon festival

"it brings me much joy to the smiles on people’s faces when we’re here handing out watermelon"
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association has been holding its annual watermelon festival for over 20 years, and Saturday, July 22 was the big day of the event.

There were over 600 watermelons available ranging from vendors selling to giving watermelon slices away for free.

This annual event has fun for the whole family, from seed spitting to exploding watermelons with rubber bands with CrashWorks.

Big Brother Big Sister was the beneficiary for the event, they were taking donations and tips all while spreading their mission.

“It just makes use feels like we are part of the greater Wichita Falls community, and it brings me much joy to the smiles on people’s faces when we’re here handing out watermelon for them,” BBBS engagement manager, Alexis McDonald said.

BBBS is always looking for more volunteers.

The WFFMA’s next big event is bee awareness day on Saturday, Aug. 5.

