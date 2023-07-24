Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 30, the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 6th annual fundraiser, the “BBQ Benefit for the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located in the cafeteria of the Archer City ISD. Participants who donate will be treated to a meal of smoked brisket, baked beans, potato salad, and tea or water. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards are accepted.

All proceeds will benefit the Archer City VFD.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.