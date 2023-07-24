Email City Guide
Attorney for Carlee Russell says she was not kidnapped

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (Gray News) - An attorney for Carlee Russell released a statement on Russell’s behalf saying that she was not kidnapped and never saw a baby on the side of the highway on the night of July 13.

Russell, a resident of Hoover, Alabama, told police in her initial statements she was abducted and held captive by a man and a woman before she was able to get free from them and make her way home.

On Thursday when she went missing, she told 911 and a family member in a separate call that she had stopped on Interstate 459 when she saw a small child alone on the side of the highway.

Police said they have not found any evidence or other reports of a child on the interstate that night or been notified of a missing child.

