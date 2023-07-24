Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Keeping your pets safe amid extreme heat

"Rubbing alcohol is great and we want to dab that on the animals pads, on the paws on the bottom, that’s the fastest way to regulate the animal’s body temperatu
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The summer heat is affecting more than just people, pets are at risk of heat exhaustion too.

Officials with Wichita Falls Animal Services said heat exhaustion can quickly become fatal for animals, so it’s best to keep your furry friends as cool as possible. If the heat is making you uncomfortable, they are too.

“What we want is animals to be able to do is be cool, so we’re looking for a nice shaded area outside. Tarps, lean-to’s are great, and trees are fantastic. They also have to have access to cool water, not just water, but cool water. Something that’s going to help their body temperature cool down in the really hot summer months,” Animal Services officer Megan Gardner said.

Gardner said animals regulate their body temperature through the pads of their feet, so while giving them some cool water is helpful, in an emergency a wet washcloth should be applied to their paws.

Rubbing alcohol is also useful, and animal control officers keep a bottle in their car to apply to an animal’s pads when trying to save them from dying of heat exhaustion.

“You can pat them down with wash clothes and towels, but also alcohol. Rubbing alcohol is great and we want to dab that on the animals pads, on the paws on the bottom, that’s the fastest way to regulate the animal’s body temperature,” Gardner said. “We don’t want their body to go into shock, so if you do see excessive drooling and excessive panting, first thing you should do is bring the animal inside and then start dabbing its pads really slowly with water.”

Excessive drooling and panting, being lethargic, a lack of appetite and drinking heavy amounts of water are all signs an animal is suffering from heat exhaustion and may need medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Samuel Pak announce candidacy for Wichita Falls District 4
Samuel Pak announce candidacy for Wichita Falls District 4
Wichita Falls
Salvation Army helps clients stay cool
Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser
Man arrested after waving weapon at vehicles on roadway
Man arrested after waving weapon at vehicles on roadway