Keeping your pets safe amid extreme heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The summer heat is affecting more than just people, pets are at risk of heat exhaustion too.

Officials with Wichita Falls Animal Services said heat exhaustion can quickly become fatal for animals, so it’s best to keep your furry friends as cool as possible. If the heat is making you uncomfortable, they are too.

“What we want is animals to be able to do is be cool, so we’re looking for a nice shaded area outside. Tarps, lean-to’s are great, and trees are fantastic. They also have to have access to cool water, not just water, but cool water. Something that’s going to help their body temperature cool down in the really hot summer months,” Animal Services officer Megan Gardner said.

Gardner said animals regulate their body temperature through the pads of their feet, so while giving them some cool water is helpful, in an emergency a wet washcloth should be applied to their paws.

Rubbing alcohol is also useful, and animal control officers keep a bottle in their car to apply to an animal’s pads when trying to save them from dying of heat exhaustion.

“You can pat them down with wash clothes and towels, but also alcohol. Rubbing alcohol is great and we want to dab that on the animals pads, on the paws on the bottom, that’s the fastest way to regulate the animal’s body temperature,” Gardner said. “We don’t want their body to go into shock, so if you do see excessive drooling and excessive panting, first thing you should do is bring the animal inside and then start dabbing its pads really slowly with water.”

Excessive drooling and panting, being lethargic, a lack of appetite and drinking heavy amounts of water are all signs an animal is suffering from heat exhaustion and may need medical attention.

