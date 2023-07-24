Email City Guide
Lake levels drop again as drought watch continues

Lake Arrowhead pier
Lake Arrowhead pier(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined levels in Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead have dropped 1.2 percent to 63.3 percent.

Public Information Officer Chris Horgen reminds citizens of the Stage 1 Drought Restrictions that are currently in place and being enforced by Water Restriction Staff.

The fine for a first-time violation is $25. The second and third violations cost up to $500 and $2000 respectively.

For more information, visit the City of Wichita Falls’ official website.

