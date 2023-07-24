Man arrested after waving weapon at vehicles on roadway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travis Shelton, 30, has been transported to the Wichita County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Shelton was reportedly swinging a knife around when WFPD officers were first dispatched to Central Freeway. After initially running from enforcement, he was located on Interstate 44 and placed into custody.

During the investigation that ensued, WFPD made contact with someone who claimed to have been threatened by Shelton while sitting in her vehicle near an intersection. She stated that, after swinging a knife at passing vehicles, he had started towards her vehicle while yelling and gesturing the knife towards her. He reached her driver’s window before she drove away.

As a result of this report, Shelton was additionally charged with aggravated assault and is currently awaiting release on a combined bond of $22,000.

