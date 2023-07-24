Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man arrested after waving weapon at vehicles on roadway

Man arrested after waving weapon at vehicles on roadway
Man arrested after waving weapon at vehicles on roadway(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travis Shelton, 30, has been transported to the Wichita County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Shelton was reportedly swinging a knife around when WFPD officers were first dispatched to Central Freeway. After initially running from enforcement, he was located on Interstate 44 and placed into custody.

During the investigation that ensued, WFPD made contact with someone who claimed to have been threatened by Shelton while sitting in her vehicle near an intersection. She stated that, after swinging a knife at passing vehicles, he had started towards her vehicle while yelling and gesturing the knife towards her. He reached her driver’s window before she drove away.

As a result of this report, Shelton was additionally charged with aggravated assault and is currently awaiting release on a combined bond of $22,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser
TxDOT releases biking safety tips ahead of HHH
TxDOT releases biking safety tips ahead of HHH
Kid's Champion's Day
Registration deadline for Kid’s Champions Day is approaching
Lake Arrowhead pier
Lake levels drop again as drought watch continues