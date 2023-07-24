River Bend Nature Center launches student-led camp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 brought RBNC’s Jennica Lambert into the studio to talk about a new student-led initiative taking place at the Center.

“Steam Camp” at River Bend Nature Center, which will begin August 1, is a chance for kids aged 3-5 to get outside and explore a variety of different ecosystems at RBNC. Kids will be able to partake in different student-led crafts and activities like leaf rubbing, trail tours, and the “Dino Dig.” According to Lambert, the event is a great opportunity for “free play” in nature and encourages kids to learn more about the myriad of outdoor experiences available to them.

Spots fill up quickly, so register today at https://riverbendnaturecenter.org/.

