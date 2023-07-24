Salvation Army helps clients stay cool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is doing what it can to help clients stay cool while the temperatures are in the triple digits. In addition to giving out fans, the non-profit has opened up its cooling unit.

“When I was staying on the streets I was hot, now I don’t have to be in the heat no more,” said Miguel Camacho, a client of the Salvation Army.

Camacho goes to the Salvation Army to cool down, eat and relax. Beating the sun this summer is what he’s doing to get by. Becoming to the Salvation Army, Camacho would try and find shade outside.

“Under the bridge or everywhere I can stay. It was real bad. It was like 2 or three hours to cool off in the morning, like 3 or 4 in the morning and after that I’m in the heat all day,” said Camacho.

Major Joe Burton, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army said this is the reality for some people who don’t have a home or cool place to stay.

“Their physical selves would be threatened by being out in the heat and the salvation army comes alongside them to get them out of the heat to come and get a cold glass of water in Jesus’ name, to come and even stay in our shelter we have a 45-bed facility here that they can come and stay with us even at night because the heat as we’ve seen goes through the night as well,” said Major Burton.

The Salvation Army gave out six AC units and 150 fans.

“To help people stay cool in their homes because again if they’re not in their homes and they’re out somewhere else...we’ve had individuals come to us and say they’ve been staying in their cars because they can’t be..you know during the summer time there’s always alerts about not leaving people in their cars or staying in cars for an extended period of time,” said Major Burton.

And people like Camacho are grateful for organizations like the Salvation Army.

“They help us a lot, they give you everything that we need here. They’re real nice people, especially the Major,” said Camacho.

