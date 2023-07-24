Samuel Pak announce candidacy for Wichita Falls District 4

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A long-time Chamber of Commerce member for Wichita Falls is looking for support after announcing his candidacy for City Council District 4.

Samuel pack has plans to create more job opportunities in the area.

Pak is also looking to increase minimum wage and opening more business in Wichita Falls.

Many supporters, family, and friends came out to hear him publicize his campaign and vision for the city.

Pak laid out his plans for increasing wages and job opportunities for the city if elected as District 4 City Councilman.

Pak said his history of community involvement shows he has what it takes to lead the city into new economic development.

“I want this to be a better business friendly area, and I want to be able to entice jobs that are more than minimum wage.” Pak explained. “I want higher paying jobs here.”

Pak said within the next twenty years the economy will be different, and it’s better to start now.

“He’s a genuine man. He will stand up for the one’s who don’t have a voice. That’s what we need in city government,” said supporter Matt Larsen“ ,and city government is very important to establish things that the people need and I know he is going to do that for the people.”

Pak said he owes all of his current success to his father-- a retired veteran and pastor who taught him the importance of helping the community.

“My dad’s the reason why I moved out here I think it’s neat to see someone move to this town, grown; I have my own family living here working here. “ Said Pak “,and so it been this generation that’s happened since my dad first moved here in 1988. "

