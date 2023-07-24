Email City Guide
Triple Digit Temperatures Return Today

Highs above 100 along with dry conditions
High temperatures today will be a few degrees above 100, along with dry conditions.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! We are starting off the work on a comfortable note as you head out the door. However, temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day as plentiful amounts of sunshine will be pouring into Texoma and bring our high temperatures a few degrees above 100. Along with this heat will be dry conditions. No rainfall along with minimal humidity. This trend will continue throughout the next week as those daytime highs will be above 100 every single day. Those dry conditions will also be prevalent - worsening our ongoing drought conditions throughout Texoma.

