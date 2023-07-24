Email City Guide
TxDOT releases biking safety tips ahead of HHH

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In accordance with the approach of Wichita Falls’ famous “Hotter ’N’ Hell Hundred” bicycle race, the Texas Department of Transportation has released some biking safety tips for motorists and cyclists alike.

According to TxDOT, it’s important to first remember that cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers. This includes obeying traffic signs and signals, riding in the same direction as traffic, using hand signals when turning or stopping, and yielding the right of way. However, vehicle drivers carry responsibility too.

In order to avoid crashes with cyclists, vehicle drivers should remember the following:

  • When turning, yield the right of way to cyclists.
  • Obey the speed limit and pay attention to the road.
  • Never drive distracted.
  • Make eye contact with cyclists and pedestrians waiting to cross at intersections.
  • Give at least 3 feet of room when passing, and check twice when doing so. Avoid tailgating riders.
  • Remember that cyclists are much more vulnerable to injury in a crash than vehicle drivers.
  • Unless explicitly prohibited with signage, bicyclists are allowed on any Texas road.
  • Check for approaching bicyclists before exiting your vehicle.
  • Be aware of road hazards.
  • Check your blind spot before any right turn.

For more information, visit the Bicycle Safety section of the TxDOT website.

