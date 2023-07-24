Youth football and cheer fish fry held in Electra

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - A youth football team held a fish fry and skeet shooting event that was started to help raise money for new equipment for the team.

They are trying get enough community support into the program to help support the kids on the team.

“Everybody loves our kids, everybody loves kids in general., so when everybody comes out just to support our youth and to make sure they have the best equipment that we can possible provide. It means to the world to us as coaches cause we volunteer our time. Everything is volunteer here, so when the community comes and supports our youth that means the world to us,” youth head football coach, Damien Figueroa said.

People who attended could take part in a silent auction, and have their name put into a raffle when they bought a plate of food.

They have future plans to make this an annual event.

