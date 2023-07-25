Email City Guide
Car flipped on side after wreck on 10th Street

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Officers were sent to Baylor Street and 10th Street for a wreck that flipped a car on its side on Tuesday.

WFPD said the wreck sent one person to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also said one vehicle had three people in it while the other vehicle had only one occupant.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

