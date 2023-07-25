It’s normal to see these temperatures for this time of year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Going throughout the day today, we will be under a heat advisory as we will reach the triple digits once again. We will see a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty blowing from the south at 15 to 20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the 80s. Heading into Wednesday, we will see temperatures similar to Tuesday’s. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south. Overnight lows will remain in the low 80s. Have a terrific Tuesday!

