More of the Same Heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A very large, stubborn area of hot pressure is dominating the southern U.S. with lots of scorching sunshine and dry conditions. Highs on Wednesday will once again range from 105 to 110. Relative humidity will by low in the afternoon with breezy conditions making for high fire weather conditions. On average, we typically see the heat let up some about a month from now. Let’s hope that’s the case this year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.