Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

More of the Same Heat

Hot and dry for the rest of this week and weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A very large, stubborn area of hot pressure is dominating the southern U.S. with lots of scorching sunshine and dry conditions. Highs on Wednesday will once again range from 105 to 110. Relative humidity will by low in the afternoon with breezy conditions making for high fire weather conditions. On average, we typically see the heat let up some about a month from now. Let’s hope that’s the case this year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken's tracking triple digit days into the weekend
Temperatures will be Hot
weather
It’s normal to see these temperatures for this time of year
Ken tracks sone heat late July temperatures.
Hot Weather this Week
Ken tracks sone heat late July temperatures.
Late July Heat this Week