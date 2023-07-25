MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tickets are going on sale for the children’s live musical event “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” taking place on December 14, 2023.

Until August 1, tickets will be available for a reduced price of $25 at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Visit the office Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., call (940) 761-5555, or purchase tickets online.

