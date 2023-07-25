Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”

MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour"
MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour"(City of Wichita Falls)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tickets are going on sale for the children’s live musical event “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour,” taking place on December 14, 2023.

Until August 1, tickets will be available for a reduced price of $25 at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Visit the office Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., call (940) 761-5555, or purchase tickets online.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming
Kid's Champion's Day
Registration deadline for Kid’s Champions Day is approaching