New judge to oversee 97th District

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the retirement of the former 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey, Governor Greg Abbott has appointed a new judge to oversee the Archer, Clay, and Montague Counties.

According to information released by the Abbott Press Office, Trish Coleman Byars will serve as a District Judge until December 31, 2024.

Byars, a native of Windthorst, received two B.S. degrees in Criminal Justice and Spanish from Midwestern State University, as well as a Juris Doctor from Oklahoma State University. She is an experienced attorney who has served on the State Bar of Texas, the Wichita County Bar Association, the Texas City Attorneys Association, and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Byars currently serves as the solo practitioner of the Law Office of Trish Coleman Byers.

In addition, she has a long history of volunteer experience that includes the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Red River Valley Museum, and more.

For Governor Abbott’s full statement on Trish Coleman Byars’ appointment, click here.

