Police chase involving U-Haul ends at golf course

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department ended a chase with a U-Haul at the Wichita Falls Golf Course on Tuesday morning.

Our crews on the scene said the chase started near Lebanon and Alabama Road and ended near hole 11 at the golf course.

Department of Public Service troopers told our crews that scene they called the crime scene and blocked off the road.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the main suspects in the chase were arrested and no one was injured in the chase.

This is an ongoing investigation by both the Department of Public Safety and the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.