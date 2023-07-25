Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police chase involving U-Haul ends at golf course

By Spencer R. Smith and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department ended a chase with a U-Haul at the Wichita Falls Golf Course on Tuesday morning.

Our crews on the scene said the chase started near Lebanon and Alabama Road and ended near hole 11 at the golf course.

Department of Public Service troopers told our crews that scene they called the crime scene and blocked off the road.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the main suspects in the chase were arrested and no one was injured in the chase.

This is an ongoing investigation by both the Department of Public Safety and the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser
MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour"
MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”
New judge to oversee 97th District
WFPD: Elderly man found in swimming pool