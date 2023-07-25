WFISD back to school to do list

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While soaking up the final days of summer vacation, it’s almost time for parents, students, and teachers to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The district shared ways parents can prepare by seeing if their kids qualify for special programs. One thing WFISD is urging parents to do is see if their child qualifies for reduced or free lunch.

Currently, more than 65- percent of students qualify for the program. Director of Chartwells Farai Sithole said more families could qualify for the program this year.

“Income guidelines change every year”, said Sithole, “and especially this year with high inflation, going up. You never know you may have not qualified before, but the income guidelines have changed and that can change some of situations.”

Other organizations like the Wichita County Public Health District are offering walk-in-only immunizations to students all week; with their Vax-2-School events.

If your children are planning on playing sports, the Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center is providing free sports physicals on August 8. The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Don’t wait until the last minute to get things squared away for the upcoming school year.

WFISD student head back to the classrooms on August 16.

