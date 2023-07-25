Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD back to school to do list

By Brayel Brown
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While soaking up the final days of summer vacation, it’s almost time for parents, students, and teachers to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The district shared ways parents can prepare by seeing if their kids qualify for special programs. One thing WFISD is urging parents to do is see if their child qualifies for reduced or free lunch.

Currently, more than 65- percent of students qualify for the program. Director of Chartwells Farai Sithole said more families could qualify for the program this year.

“Income guidelines change every year”, said Sithole, “and especially this year with high inflation, going up. You never know you may have not qualified before, but the income guidelines have changed and that can change some of situations.”

Other organizations like the Wichita County Public Health District are offering walk-in-only immunizations to students all week; with their Vax-2-School events.

If your children are planning on playing sports, the Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center is providing free sports physicals on August 8. The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Don’t wait until the last minute to get things squared away for the upcoming school year.

WFISD student head back to the classrooms on August 16.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Commissioners Court generic
Wichita County billed by the IRS for late tax payments
Car flipped on side after wreck on 10th Street
Car flipped on side after wreck on 10th Street
Police chase involving U-Haul ends at golf course
Police chase involving U-Haul ends at golf course
Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser