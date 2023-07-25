WFPD: Elderly man found in swimming pool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An elderly man was pronounced dead just minutes after he was found floating face-down in an in-ground swimming pool on Monday evening.

WFPD officers were dispatched to a possible drowning at a home in the 1700 block of Woodridge Drive. 67-year-old James Swaydan had been retrieved from the pool by a family member. They were performing CPR on Swaydan when AMR got to the home and took over. Sadly, Swaydan was eventually pronounced deceased.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, detectives say there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

