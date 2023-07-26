Altercation leads to gun shot fired at local gentlemens club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday morning around 2:14 a.m. there was a disturbance at a local gentlemen’s club.

Our crews were on the scene and were told by Wichita Falls Police Department that the occurrence happened due to an intoxicated group of men.

When they started an argument that led to physical altercation and then onto someone firing off one gun shot into the air.

No one was injured or hit, at this time we do not know if anyone was arrested.

