Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Altercation leads to gun shot fired at local gentlemens club

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday morning around 2:14 a.m. there was a disturbance at a local gentlemen’s club.

Our crews were on the scene and were told by Wichita Falls Police Department that the occurrence happened due to an intoxicated group of men.

When they started an argument that led to physical altercation and then onto someone firing off one gun shot into the air.

No one was injured or hit, at this time we do not know if anyone was arrested.

Stick with News Channel 6 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

A group of intoxicated men who were at the club got into a physical altercation, which lead to...
Disturbance at local gentlemen's club
The Wichita Falls Food Bank sends its mobile food pantry out once every month to provide food...
Mobile Food Pantry helping local families
Commissioners Court generic
Wichita County billed by the IRS for late tax payments
WFISD back to school checklist for upcoming school year
WFISD back to school to do list