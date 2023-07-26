Email City Guide
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl last seen in Colorado

Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday.

The agency believes the child, Elsy Ardolino, could be in danger. She was reportedly taken Tuesday at 6 p.m. from the 1000 block of W. Gallinas Dr. in Pueblo County.

Elsy is described to have black hair and brown eyes.

The child could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas, both of whom are considered suspects.

Authorities believe missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino...
Authorities believe missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino (left) and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas (right), both of whom are considered suspects.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Ashley Ardolino is described to be about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Novelo-Rojas is described to be 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL with no plates. The vehicle has a tow hitch on the back.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250.

