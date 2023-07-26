Email City Guide
Delta Hotels close to completion

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Delta Hotels by Marriott is close to being complete. Hotel managers and city officials both believe the hotel is good for Wichita Falls.

“This is a region that could use this type of facility,” said General Manager, Tom Pugh for the Delta Hotels.

The goal is to have the hotel open by Hotter N’ Hell but at the latest early September. Pugh said Wichita Falls can only grow from the hotel.

“The downtown redevelopment is progressing nicely and we see this as a key part to that and to bring new business new conventions to the area,” said Pugh.

A hotel with a large space for conventions and a built in restaurant and bar is on the list of must-haves or economic growth.

“Wichita Falls needs it not just the downtown area because we can bring larger conventions here and larger conventions mean more money and more tax money. It’s a great thing not only that we have the bus system, more cabs going to be over there, a lot of small attributes to it,” said Councilmen Larry Nelson, District 2 of the City of Wichita Falls.

The director of sales for the hotel said the hotel is for everyone.

“With the partnership with Texas Tech and MSU that’s really gonna help a lot because that will bring a lot more student, families, friends to the city. There’s a lot of really awesome things going on in the city in addition to the hotel. The hotel is just gonna be a really nice perk and offer an experience that Wichita Falls hasn’t had in quiet sometime,” said Kimberly Wiedeman, Director of Sales of Delta Hotels.

“The need has probably been there for a while. I think the timing is great in terms of coming out of the pandemic era,” said Pugh.

