Mobile Food Pantry helping local families

“We serve 45% of the families in Wichita Falls and neighboring counties”
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Food Bank sends its mobile food pantry out once every month to provide food to families who need it.

The families who drive up and request a certain number of 30lb boxes that contain different varieties of fresh healthy foods.

The mobile pantry has been an option for the food bank since 2019. It provides families in need with food that can last them for weeks to months.

“There are many reasons these families come and get this food,” Wichita Falls Food Bank CEO, David O’Neil said.

“One, inflation, although it’s been coming down over the past 12 months, food prices are still high. The other thing is in March, March 1st the supplemental snap benefits which are food stamps, the supplemental piece of that went away” O’Neil said.

Single-family households that received $287 a month in snap benefits before March now only get $23.

The mobile pantry has been free and easy to access for families who don’t have a car, or the funds, or live near a grocery store.

“Every family is a different story” WFAFB CEO, David O’Neil said.

“Every one of those families has different needs. Some are short-term needs, some may be long-term needs. We just see more and more families coming to us and it’s not our job to understand every situation there in but it’s our job to help feed them. and that’s what we do at the food bank” O’Neil said.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has 9 locations they serve. You can look here and see if you live near a mobile pantry stop.

Boxes contain:

  • 3-15 oz Canned Peas
  • 2-14 oz Diced Tomatoes
  • 3- 8 oz Tomato Sauce
  • 15 oz Canned Peaches
  • 15 oz Canned Pears
  • 15 oz Mixed Fruit
  • 18 oz Peanut Butter
  • 2- 1lb Whole Wheat Pasta
  • 4- 5 oz Canned Tuna
  • 4.5 oz Pouched Chicken
  • 1 lb Dry Pinta Beans
  • 1 lb Dry Lentils
  • 14 oz Rolled Oats
  • 17.63 oz Multigrain Cereal
  • 4- 8.5 oz Shelf Stable Milk

