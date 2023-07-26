More Typical Late July Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump remains in firm control of our weather. This means hot sunshine, low relative humidity during the afternoon, and a hot breeze out of the south. Highs will be in the 103-to-108-degree range. Real Feel temperatures won’t get too out of control thanks to the lower humidity levels. Evaporation rates remain high thanks to the hot and dry weather. This weather pattern lasts into the early parts of next week.

