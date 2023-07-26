Email City Guide
New details in chase involving U-Haul

By Spencer R. Smith and Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A police chase ended on the golf course at the Wichita Falls County Club on Tuesday morning.

Arrest affidavits are revealing new details about the chase that started near Lebanon and Alabama Road around 10:00 a.m.

35-year-old Jonathan Slagle was arrested at the scene and charged with Evading Arrest. Slagle was caught after driving a U-Haul around four miles around the city. During his arrest, an officer fired shots from his gun but officials said no one was injured.

He was booked into the Wichita County Jail after being cleared at a local hospital. In addition to Evading Arrest, Slagle has also been charged with Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30,000.

A felony theft arrest warrant was issued by WFPD on July 21, when Slagle was said to be found in possession of a stolen pickup truck.

According to court documents, Slagle had been placed under arrest by the WCSO over a month earlier for unlawful possession of both a firearm and a controlled substance. At the time of the arrest, he had approximately ten previous felony convictions.

At the time this article was published, Slagle remained behind bars on a combined $60,000 bond. Officials say this is an ongoing investigation by both the Department of Public Safety and the Wichita Falls Police Department.

*A prior version of this article had Jonathan Slage’s age as 21 years old based on information provided by the WFPD. It has since been updated to Slage’s correct age of 35 years old.

