Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sheriff’s department announces death of retired K-9 officer

A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.
A Michigan sheriff's office announced the death of a retired K-9 officer.(Clare County Sheriff's Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan sheriff’s department announced the death of a retired K-9 officer on Wednesday.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department said Jack was a dual-purpose K-9 officer who was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous people and the detection of illegal drugs.

“K9 Jack faithfully served and protected his handler, the members of the sheriff’s office, and citizens of Clare County and surrounding areas,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. “K9 Jack, thank you for your service.”

The sheriff’s department also extended condolences to Jack’s immediate family.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing