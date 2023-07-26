Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Take a dip in the pool today!

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We are under another heat advisory as temperatures will soar back into the triple digits. We will see a high of 106 today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Heading into Thursday, the heat will continue. We will see a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be sustained blowing at 15 mph.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken's tracking triple digit days into the weekend
More of the Same Heat
Ken's tracking triple digit days into the weekend
Temperatures will be Hot
weather
The Heat continues
weather
It’s normal to see these temperatures for this time of year