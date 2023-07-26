Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized

WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized
WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized(WFISD Career Education Center)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, two staff members at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center were awarded by the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas.

WFISD CEC Principal Synthia Kirby was awarded the Outstanding School Administrator award and WFISD Agriculture Science teacher Stephen Davis was awarded the 30-Year Tenure award.

Congratulations from us here at News Channel 6 to both recipients.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Archer City VFD to host barbecue fundraiser
MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for "Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour"
MPEC hosts Christmas in July sale for “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming
Comanche Nation celebrates 40 years of gaming