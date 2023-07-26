WFISD Career Education Center staff recognized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, two staff members at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center were awarded by the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas.

WFISD CEC Principal Synthia Kirby was awarded the Outstanding School Administrator award and WFISD Agriculture Science teacher Stephen Davis was awarded the 30-Year Tenure award.

Congratulations from us here at News Channel 6 to both recipients.

